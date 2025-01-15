BlackRock Finance: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — BlackRock Finance, Inc. (BLK) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.67 billion.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — BlackRock Finance, Inc. (BLK) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.67 billion.

The New York-based company said it had profit of $10.63 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $11.93 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $11.27 per share.

The investment firm posted revenue of $5.68 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.56 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $6.37 billion, or $42.01 per share. Revenue was reported as $20.41 billion.

BlackRock Finance shares have fallen 6% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased 22%. The stock has risen 22% in the last 12 months.

