Black Mold Illness: Symptoms and Treatment

When Shanna Bynes Bradford of Weston, Florida, moved to a villa in the Orlando, Florida, area in 2016 with her husband, the rental property seemed top-notch.

Yet within just three weeks of living there, Bradford began to experience a skin rash, anxiety, extreme headaches, shortness of breath and other unanticipated symptoms.

When both she and her husband began to spit up black mucus, they went to the ER, where they received chest X-rays and an EKG. They soon found out that black mold was growing in their home because of water damage behind the walls, under the floors and in the AC unit and hot water heater.

“I spent a year going to a lung clinic for respiratory therapy because my oxygen saturation was very low,” Bynes Bradford says.

The couple had a mold test done on the home and decided to move out. Bynes Bradford has since pivoted to a health and wellness career by starting an essential oils company.

What Are Black Mold Symptoms?

Bynes Bradford’s story is just one example of how black mold can make someone sick.

Not everyone is allergic to black mold. So, if you live in a house with black mold but you’re not allergic to it, you may never know that it’s there. Yet if you are allergic to it (whether you know it or not), its presence will probably cause a few health-related symptoms.

“The symptoms of a black mold allergy are very similar to the symptoms of any allergic reaction,” says Dr. Nirav G. Shah, a pulmonary and critical care specialist at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore.

Black mold symptoms include:

— Coughing

— Fatigue

— Headache

— Itchy or red eyes

— Rash

— Sneezing

— A sore throat

Black mold only rarely causes a serious illness, and it isn’t more dangerous than other types of mold.

The speed with which you would develop your black mold symptoms depends on how long you’ve been exposed, how much black mold is present and how sensitive you are it. Yet if you’re allergic to it, it’s possible to develop symptoms within just an hour, says Dr. Purvi Parikh, an allergist with the organization Allergy & Asthma Network.

When you’re allergic to it, long-term black mold exposure could cause several health issues, including:

— Asthma attacks

— Chronic coughing

— Concentration or memory issues

— Sinus infections

— Hypersensitivity pneumonitis, which is an immune system disorder that causes the lungs to become inflamed from exposure to an allergen

Black Mold Diagnosis

Health care providers can use a skin prick test for mold allergy or check blood work for certain types of antibodies against mold to confirm a black mold allergy.

If you suspect that you have a black mold allergy, you should seek medical attention for it as early as possible.

Within the home itself, you can use a company that offers mold testing to test for black mold. However, there are some black mold signs you may notice yourself. These include seeing dark spots or patches in damp areas like bathrooms, kitchens and basements.

“You may also note a musty, earthy odor and smell it before you see it,” Shah adds.

Black Mold Illness Treatment

If you have a black mold allergy, you should try to remove yourself from the environment where you’re experiencing symptoms.

“Our general guidance is that it’s not safe to live in a house with black mold, especially for patients who are immunocompromised or have respiratory issues,” Shah says.

A black mold allergy can’t be cured, which is why avoiding the mold and other coping measures are important.

Treatments that health care providers use to help others manage their black mold allergy include:

— Allergy shots

— Antihistamines

— Asthma inhalers

— Decongestants

— Nasal corticosteroids

Some people with black mold allergies, like Bynes Bradford, also use products like essential oils to help themselves breathe easier.

Although the phrase “black mold detox” may be popular, there’s no medical proof that a detox with treatments like charcoal or sauna therapy will help.

“The main treatment is to eliminate the mold or remove yourself from the moldy environment,” Parikh says.

If black mold is present in the home, it’s best to hire a professional, such as a mold remediation specialist, to help remove it.

How to Prevent Future Mold Exposure

If you or someone you love is concerned about black mold or you know that you are allergic to it, there are a few things you can do to look out for black mold before you buy a home or when traveling:

Get an inspection done

Work with a licensed home inspector or a professional mold inspector before buying a home to check for mold. Make sure that person checks areas prone to moisture, like basements, attics and any areas around plumbing, advises Michael Feazel, co-founder and CEO of Roof Maxx, with locations around the U.S.

Feazel should know. He experienced black mold in his home in the early 2000s, caused by persistent moisture in the basement that had gone unnoticed. His family began to experience allergy-like symptoms and respiratory discomfort.

“The remediation process involved addressing the mold itself and the underlying moisture issues, which was both eye-opening and costly, especially early in my professional career,” he says.

Look for signs of water damage

In addition to the inspector’s work, your own observations can help. Look for signs of water damage, such as discoloration, warped materials or a musty smell.

“Asking the seller about the home’s history with water damage or mold issues is another important step, although not everyone will tell truthful information, unfortunately,” Feazel says.

Don’t use bleach to clean mold on your own

If there’s a small area of mold, you may be tempted to get some bleach and clean it yourself. Think again.

“Bleach only removes the color and aggravates the mold, which triggers spores to be released into the air,” Bynes Bradford says.

You can’t see these spores, but they can spread and contaminate other items in your home.

It’s yet another reason why it’s wise to work with a trained mold professional.

Check for mold when you travel

If you travel frequently and know you have a mold allergy, check areas like bathrooms for any musty smells upon check-in, Shah advises.

It may be a good idea to travel with a HEPA filter to help remove harmful particles from the air.

Stay vigilant

Your home may be mold-free when you buy it, but you have to keep your eyes open for mold issues over time caused by moisture or floods.

Bynes Bradford cites a good reason for mold vigilance in her own state but that can still apply elsewhere.

“With continuous rainstorms and hurricanes, always remain vigilant regarding rain damage and roof damage from flooding,” she says.

