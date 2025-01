WASHINGTON (AP) — Biden pardons Fauci, Milley, Jan. 6 committee; extraordinary use of presidential power against potential Trump ‘revenge.’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Biden pardons Fauci, Milley, Jan. 6 committee; extraordinary use of presidential power against potential Trump ‘revenge.’

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.