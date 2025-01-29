Best Store Credit Cards for Home Purchases

Back in my younger days, I couldn’t afford much when furnishing my first solo apartment. I met with a lot…

Back in my younger days, I couldn’t afford much when furnishing my first solo apartment. I met with a lot of strangers off of Facebook Marketplace to buy used items, like chairs and small appliances. I was even able to snag a decent microwave for $15.

But if you’re not keen on meeting strangers in parking lots — with pepper spray in your pocket just in case — a store credit card is a good alternative.

Best Store Card for Furniture

You may not know of this little gem, but Wayfair offers two credit cards: the Wayfair Credit Card and the Wayfair Mastercard. Both can be used across the Wayfair family of brands, which includes Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane and Perigold. You earn rewards in Rewards Dollars, which never expire, and can redeem up to a maximum of $2,500 per month.

Wayfair is one of the world’s largest home retailers and perfect if you want to fill your home but funds are tight. I’ve been shopping at the retailer for years, and there was something for every stage of my budget. I’ve bought couches, chairs and, most recently, even a fireplace. (And just like with any online retailer, I always check the reviews first.)

If you’re thinking of applying, I recommend trying for the Wayfair Mastercard. Both cards share the same application and you’ll be considered for both when you apply. The Wayfair Mastercard has all the same perks of the Wayfair Credit Card, which include:

— 7% back in rewards on qualifying items at Wayfair or up to 60 months of financing with 5% back in rewards on qualifying items at Wayfair

— An introductory offer of $40 off your qualifying first order of $250

— No annual fee

You can only use the Wayfair Credit Card at Wayfair, but the Wayfair Mastercard also earns 3% back at grocery stores, 2% back on qualifying online purchases and 1% back on all other purchases.

Wayfair lets you check whether you prequalify, with no impact to your credit score. Both cards also offer no-interest financing, if you pay in full within the promotional period:

— Six-month financing on orders over $199

— 12-month financing on orders over $799

— 18-month financing on orders over $1,499

— 24-month financing on orders over $2,999

Take note, though, that you’ll be charged interest from the purchase date if your balance is not paid in full before the promotional period ends.

Best Card for Small Appliances

If you’ve recently moved and realize you need to fill your new home with toasters, blenders, microwaves and more, the Costco Anywhere Visa® Card by Citi is a good option.

The Costco Visa earns:

— 5% cash back on gas at Costco

— 4% cash back on other eligible gas and electric vehicle charging (The 5% and 4% rates apply on up to $7,000 in annual spending, with 1% back on additional purchases.)

— 3% cash back on restaurants and eligible travel, including Costco Travel

— 2% cash back on all other Costco purchases

— 1% on everything else

The Costco Visa also doesn’t come with an annual fee since you pay for your Costco membership and your card doubles as your membership ID. The only caveat is you receive your cash back once a year, in the form of a certificate that you can only redeem at a Costco warehouse.

So this card is best for Costco loyalists who know they’ll use the card for groceries and gas as well as small appliances.

Best Store Card for Home Improvement and Large Appliances

When it comes to home improvement stores, I’d have to give Lowe’s the upper hand here. The MyLowe’s Rewards Credit Card offers higher rewards than some general credit cards, with an unlimited 5% off eligible Lowe’s purchases or promotional financing ranging from six to 84 months. There’s also no annual fee.

The special financing is perfect if you need new large appliances, like a refrigerator and washer, or have a big project on the horizon. Plus, the rewards come in the form of savings, so you don’t have to wait for statement credits or anything of the like.

Just remember that this is a closed-loop card, which means you can only use it at Lowe’s.

