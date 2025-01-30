Berkshire Hills: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (BHLB) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $19.7 million,…

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (BHLB) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $19.7 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had profit of 46 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 60 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 54 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $173.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $110 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $61 million, or $1.43 per share. Revenue was reported as $400 million.

Berkshire Hills shares have increased slightly since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 14% in the last 12 months.

