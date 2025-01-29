Benchmark: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Benchmark Electronics Inc. (BHE) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $18.4 million.…

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Benchmark Electronics Inc. (BHE) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $18.4 million.

The Tempe, Arizona-based company said it had profit of 50 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 61 cents per share.

The electronic manufacturing services company posted revenue of $656.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $63.3 million, or $1.72 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.66 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Benchmark expects its per-share earnings to range from 48 cents to 54 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $620 million to $660 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Benchmark shares have fallen roughly 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $43.64, a rise of 63% in the last 12 months.

