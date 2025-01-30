Beazer: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $3.1 million.…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $3.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 10 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 31 cents per share.

The homebuilder posted revenue of $469 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $460.6 million.

Beazer shares have increased almost 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $27.70, a drop of 15% in the last 12 months.

