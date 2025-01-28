BCB Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BAYONNE, N.J. (AP) — BAYONNE, N.J. (AP) — BCB Bancorp Inc. (BCBP) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $3.3 million.…

BAYONNE, N.J. (AP) — BAYONNE, N.J. (AP) — BCB Bancorp Inc. (BCBP) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $3.3 million.

The Bayonne, New Jersey-based bank said it had earnings of 16 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 29 cents per share.

The community bank posted revenue of $47.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $23.1 million, which also fell short of Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $18.6 million, or 99 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $95 million.

BCB Bancorp shares have increased slightly since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 9% in the last 12 months.

