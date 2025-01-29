Bassett: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BASSETT, Va. (AP) — BASSETT, Va. (AP) — Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (BSET) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income…

BASSETT, Va. (AP) — BASSETT, Va. (AP) — Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (BSET) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $3.2 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Bassett, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 38 cents per share.

The furniture seller posted revenue of $84.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $9.7 million, or $1.11 per share. Revenue was reported as $329.9 million.

Bassett shares have increased roughly 3% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $14.19, a decrease of 12% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BSET at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BSET

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.