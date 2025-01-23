Bar Harbor: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BAR HARBOR, Maine (AP) — BAR HARBOR, Maine (AP) — Bar Harbor Bankshares Inc. (BHB) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit…

BAR HARBOR, Maine (AP) — BAR HARBOR, Maine (AP) — Bar Harbor Bankshares Inc. (BHB) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $11 million.

The Bar Harbor, Maine-based bank said it had earnings of 72 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $56.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $38.5 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $43.5 million, or $2.84 per share. Revenue was reported as $150.7 million.

Bar Harbor shares have increased nearly 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $31.10, an increase of 13% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BHB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BHB

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.