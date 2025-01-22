Banner: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WALLA WALLA, Wash. (AP) — WALLA WALLA, Wash. (AP) — Banner Corp. (BANR) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $46.4…

WALLA WALLA, Wash. (AP) — WALLA WALLA, Wash. (AP) — Banner Corp. (BANR) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $46.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Walla Walla, Washington-based company said it had net income of $1.34. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.33 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.22 per share.

The regional bank posted revenue of $216.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $160.6 million, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $153.5 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $168.9 million, or $4.88 per share. Revenue was reported as $608.6 million.

Banner shares have climbed 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $70.17, an increase of 44% in the last 12 months.

