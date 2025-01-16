Bank OZK: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Bank OZK (OZK) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $182.2…

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Bank OZK (OZK) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $182.2 million.

The Little Rock, Arkansas-based bank said it had earnings of $1.56 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.45 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $695.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $412.3 million, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $408 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $716.5 million, or $6.14 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.66 billion.

