Bank of Hawaii: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HONOLULU (AP) — HONOLULU (AP) — Bank of Hawaii Corp. (BOH) on Monday reported fourth-quarter profit of $39.2 million. The…

The Honolulu-based bank said it had earnings of 85 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 87 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $262.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $163.2 million, also missing Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $150 million, or $3.46 per share. Revenue was reported as $639.1 million.

Bank of Hawaii shares have declined slightly since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased roughly 10% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BOH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BOH

