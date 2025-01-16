Bank of America: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Bank of America Corp. (BAC) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $6.67…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Bank of America Corp. (BAC) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $6.67 billion.

The company, based in Charlotte, North Carolina, said it had earnings of 82 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 77 cents per share.

The nation’s second-largest bank posted revenue of $46.97 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $25.35 billion, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $25.13 billion.

Bank of America shares have climbed 7% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed 25%. The stock has climbed 47% in the last 12 months.

