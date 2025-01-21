Bank First Corporation: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MANITOWOC, Wis. (AP) — MANITOWOC, Wis. (AP) — Bank First Corporation (BFC) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $17.5 million.…

MANITOWOC, Wis. (AP) — Bank First Corporation (BFC) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $17.5 million.

The bank, based in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, said it had earnings of $1.75 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.74 per share.

The company posted revenue of $58.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $40.1 million, topping Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $65.6 million, or $6.50 per share. Revenue was reported as $157.5 million.

Bank First Corporation shares have increased 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $100.08, a rise of 13% in the last 12 months.

