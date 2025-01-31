Banco Santander-Chile: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SANTIAGO CHILE, Chile (AP) — SANTIAGO CHILE, Chile (AP) — Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) on Friday reported fourth-quarter profit of $285…

SANTIAGO CHILE, Chile (AP) — Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) on Friday reported fourth-quarter profit of $285 million.

The bank, based in Santiago Chile, Chile, said it had earnings of 61 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 60 cents per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $1.16 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $696.1 million, also topping Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $884 million, or $1.88 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.54 billion.

Banco Santander-Chile shares have risen 8% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 11% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BSAC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BSAC

