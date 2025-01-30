Banco Bilbao: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MADRID (AP) — MADRID (AP) — Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (BBVA) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $2.6 billion.…

MADRID (AP) — MADRID (AP) — Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (BBVA) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $2.6 billion.

The bank, based in Madrid, said it had earnings of 43 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 44 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $9.94 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $9.94 billion, which topped Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $10.88 billion, or $1.82 per share. Revenue was reported as $38.4 billion.

Banco Bilbao shares have risen 22% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 35% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BBVA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BBVA

