BancFirst: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — BancFirst Corp. (BANF) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $56.5 million.

The Oklahoma City-based bank said it had earnings of $1.68 per share.

For the year, the company reported profit of $216.4 million, or $6.44 per share. Revenue was reported as $631.4 million.

BancFirst shares have increased 3.5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $121.24, a rise of 30% in the last 12 months.

