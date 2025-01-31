Badger Meter: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Badger Meter Inc. (BMI) on Friday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $30.7 million. On a…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Badger Meter Inc. (BMI) on Friday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $30.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had profit of $1.04.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.01 per share.

The manufacturer of products that measure gas and water flow posted revenue of $205.2 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $200 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $124.9 million, or $4.23 per share. Revenue was reported as $826.6 million.

Badger Meter shares have declined nearly 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 43% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BMI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BMI

