B. Riley Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — B. Riley Financial Inc. (RILY) on Monday reported a loss of $433.6 million in its second quarter.

The Los Angeles-based company said it had a loss of $14.35 per share.

The financial services firm posted revenue of $148.4 million in the period.

