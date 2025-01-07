AZZ: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — AZZ Inc. (AZZ) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of…

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — AZZ Inc. (AZZ) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $33.6 million.

The Fort Worth, Texas-based company said it had profit of $1.12 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.39 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.29 per share.

The electrical equipment maker posted revenue of $403.7 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $400.3 million.

AZZ expects full-year earnings in the range of $5 to $5.30 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.55 billion to $1.6 billion.

AZZ shares have risen slightly more than 3% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $84.74, a climb of 49% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AZZ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AZZ

