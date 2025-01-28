Axos Financial: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Axos Financial (AX) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $104.7…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Axos Financial (AX) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $104.7 million.

The Las Vegas-based company said it had profit of $1.80 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.82 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.76 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $483.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $307.9 million, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $303.6 million.

Axos Financial shares have climbed almost 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $72.40, an increase of 27% in the last 12 months.

