Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Axis Capital: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Axis Capital: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

January 29, 2025, 6:16 PM

PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — Axis Capital Holdings Ltd. (AXS) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $293.6 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Pembroke, Bermuda-based company said it had profit of $3.38. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were $2.97 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.68 per share.

The insurance company posted revenue of $1.47 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.58 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.08 billion, or $12.35 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.1 billion.

Axis Capital shares have increased almost 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $90, a rise of 51% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AXS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AXS

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up