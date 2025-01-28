Auburn National: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn National Bancorporation Inc. (AUBN) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of…

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn National Bancorporation Inc. (AUBN) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $1.6 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Auburn, Alabama-based bank said it had earnings of 45 cents per share.

For the year, the company reported profit of $6.4 million, or $1.83 per share. Revenue was reported as $30.6 million.

Auburn National shares have decreased 8% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased slightly more than 5% in the last 12 months.

