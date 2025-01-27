AT&T: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — AT&T Inc. (T) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $4.08 billion. The Dallas-based…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — AT&T Inc. (T) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $4.08 billion.

The Dallas-based company said it had profit of 56 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 54 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 48 cents per share.

The telecommunications company posted revenue of $32.3 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $32.29 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $10.95 billion, or $1.49 per share. Revenue was reported as $122.34 billion.

AT&T expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.97 to $2.07 per share.

