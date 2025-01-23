Atlantic Union: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net…

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $57.8 million.

The Glen Allen, Virginia-based bank said it had earnings of 60 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 67 cents per share.

The holding company for Atlantic Union Bank posted revenue of $354.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $222.3 million, topping Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $209.1 million, or $2.24 per share. Revenue was reported as $832.6 million.

Atlantic Union shares have dropped slightly since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed almost 6% in the last 12 months.

