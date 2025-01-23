Associated Banc-Corp: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) on Thursday reported a loss of $161.6…

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) on Thursday reported a loss of $161.6 million in its fourth quarter.

The Green Bay, Wisconsin-based bank said it had a loss of $1.03 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 57 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 55 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $600.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $345.8 million, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $343.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $123.1 million, or 72 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.33 billion.

Associated Banc-Corp shares have risen 6% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $25.33, a climb of 18% in the last 12 months.

