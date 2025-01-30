Asbury Automotive: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — Asbury Automotive Group Inc. (ABG) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of…

DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — Asbury Automotive Group Inc. (ABG) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $128.8 million.

The Duluth, Georgia-based company said it had profit of $6.54 per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, came to $7.26 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $6.07 per share.

The auto dealership chain posted revenue of $4.5 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.13 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $430.3 million, or $21.50 per share. Revenue was reported as $17.19 billion.

Asbury Automotive shares have increased 13% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 25% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ABG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ABG

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.