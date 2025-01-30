Arrow Financial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (AP) — GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (AP) — Arrow Financial Corp. (AROW) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of…

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (AP) — GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (AP) — Arrow Financial Corp. (AROW) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $4.5 million.

The bank, based in Glens Falls, New York, said it had earnings of 27 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 47 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $55.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $37 million, which fell short of Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $29.7 million, or $1.77 per share. Revenue was reported as $142.7 million.

Arrow Financial shares have declined almost 4% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 1.5% in the last 12 months.

