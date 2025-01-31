ArcBest: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FORT SMITH, Ark. (AP) — FORT SMITH, Ark. (AP) — ArcBest Corp. (ARCB) on Friday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $29…

FORT SMITH, Ark. (AP) — FORT SMITH, Ark. (AP) — ArcBest Corp. (ARCB) on Friday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $29 million.

On a per-share basis, the Fort Smith, Arkansas-based company said it had net income of $1.24. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.33 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.05 per share.

The freight transportation and logistics company posted revenue of $1 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $997.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $174 million, or $7.30 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.18 billion.

ArcBest shares have increased slightly more than 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 23% in the last 12 months.

