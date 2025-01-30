Apple: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) — CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) — Apple Inc. (AAPL) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $36.33 billion.…

CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) — CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) — Apple Inc. (AAPL) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $36.33 billion.

The Cupertino, California-based company said it had profit of $2.40 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.36 per share.

The maker of iPhones, iPads and other products posted revenue of $124.3 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $124 billion.

Apple shares have decreased 5% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed 27%. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $237.56, an increase of 26% in the last 12 months.

