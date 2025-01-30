AppFolio: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — AppFolio Inc. (APPF) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of…

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — AppFolio Inc. (APPF) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $102.7 million.

The Santa Barbara, California-based company said it had profit of $2.79 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 92 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 92 cents per share.

The property management software maker posted revenue of $203.7 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $199.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $204.1 million, or $5.55 per share. Revenue was reported as $794.2 million.

AppFolio expects full-year revenue in the range of $920 million to $940 million.

AppFolio shares have climbed nearly 3% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $253.58, an increase of 12% in the last 12 months.

