Aoxing: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SHIJIAZHUANG CITY, China (AP) — SHIJIAZHUANG CITY, China (AP) — Aoxing Pharmaceutical Co. (AOXG) on Friday reported a loss of…

SHIJIAZHUANG CITY, China (AP) — SHIJIAZHUANG CITY, China (AP) — Aoxing Pharmaceutical Co. (AOXG) on Friday reported a loss of $2,000 in its fiscal first quarter.

The Shijiazhuang City, China-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The company’s shares closed at 1 cent. A year ago, they were trading at 1 cent.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AOXG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AOXG

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.