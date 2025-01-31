Aon: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Aon PLC (AON) on Friday reported fourth-quarter net income of $716 million. The Dublin-based…

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Aon PLC (AON) on Friday reported fourth-quarter net income of $716 million.

The Dublin-based company said it had net income of $3.28 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $4.42 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.24 per share.

The insurance brokerage posted revenue of $4.15 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.19 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.65 billion, or $12.49 per share. Revenue was reported as $15.7 billion.

Aon shares have increased nearly 4% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased 27%. The stock has increased 25% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AON at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AON

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.