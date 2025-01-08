AngioDynamics: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LATHAM, N.Y. (AP) — LATHAM, N.Y. (AP) — AngioDynamics Inc. (ANGO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $10.7 million in…

LATHAM, N.Y. (AP) — LATHAM, N.Y. (AP) — AngioDynamics Inc. (ANGO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $10.7 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Latham, New York-based company said it had a loss of 26 cents. Losses, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and amortization costs, were 4 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 11 cents per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $72.8 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $71.2 million.

AngioDynamics expects full-year earnings in the range of 34 cents to 38 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $282 million to $288 million.

AngioDynamics shares have risen roughly 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 47% in the last 12 months.

