Amphenol: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Wallingford, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of 59 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, came to 55 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 50 cents per share.

The maker of fiber-optic products posted revenue of $4.32 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.03 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.42 billion, or $1.92 per share. Revenue was reported as $15.22 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Amphenol expects its per-share earnings to range from 49 cents to 51 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $4 billion to $4.1 billion for the fiscal first quarter.

Amphenol shares have risen roughly 5% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased 27%. The stock has risen 50% in the last 12 months.

