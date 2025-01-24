Ames National: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

AMES, Iowa (AP) — AMES, Iowa (AP) — Ames National Corp. (ATLO) on Friday reported fourth-quarter profit of $3.5 million.…

AMES, Iowa (AP) — AMES, Iowa (AP) — Ames National Corp. (ATLO) on Friday reported fourth-quarter profit of $3.5 million.

The bank, based in Ames, Iowa, said it had earnings of 39 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $23.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $14.7 million, which beat Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $10.2 million, or $1.14 per share. Revenue was reported as $54.8 million.

Ames National shares have increased slightly more than 8% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Friday, shares hit $17.79, a decline of 15% in the last 12 months.

