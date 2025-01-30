Ameris Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $94.4 million. The bank, based…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $94.4 million.

The bank, based in Atlanta, said it had earnings of $1.37 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.38 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.20 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $415.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $290.8 million, which also beat Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $358.7 million, or $5.19 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.14 billion.

Ameris Bancorp shares have increased almost 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $65.57, an increase of 26% in the last 12 months.

