American Express: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — American Express Co. (AXP) on Friday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $2.17 billion.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — American Express Co. (AXP) on Friday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $2.17 billion.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of $3.04.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.03 per share.

The credit card issuer and global payments company posted revenue of $17.18 billion in the period, matching Street forecasts.

American Express expects full-year earnings to be $15 to $15.50 per share.

American Express shares have climbed roughly 10% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed 28%. The stock has increased 76% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AXP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AXP

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.