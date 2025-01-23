American Airlines: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings…

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $590 million.

On a per-share basis, the Fort Worth, Texas-based company said it had profit of 84 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 86 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 64 cents per share.

The world’s largest airline posted revenue of $13.66 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $13.42 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, American Airlines expects its results to range from a loss of 40 cents per share to a loss of 20 cents per share.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.70 to $2.70 per share.

American Airlines shares have increased 7% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 37% in the last 12 months.

