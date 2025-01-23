Amalgamated Financial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Amalgamated Financial Corp. (AMAL) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $24.5 million.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Amalgamated Financial Corp. (AMAL) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $24.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 79 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 90 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $107.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $77.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $106.4 million, or $3.44 per share. Revenue was reported as $315.6 million.

Amalgamated Financial shares have risen slightly more than 9% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 39% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMAL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMAL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.