Altria: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Altria Group (MO) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $3.04 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $1.79. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.29 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.27 per share.

The owner of Philip Morris USA, the nation’s largest cigarette maker posted revenue of $5.97 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $5.11 billion, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.05 billion.

Altria expects full-year earnings to be $5.22 to $5.37 per share.

