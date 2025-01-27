Alexandria Real Estate Equities: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) on Monday reported a key measure…

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) on Monday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter. The results matched Wall Street expectations.

The real estate investment trust, based in Pasadena, California, said it had funds from operations of $411.8 million, or $2.39 per share, in the period.

The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of $2.39 per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $64.9 million, or 38 cents per share.

The life science real estate company posted revenue of $788.9 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $789.1 million.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $1.63 billion, or $9.47 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.12 billion.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $9.23 to $9.43 per share.

The company’s shares have climbed roughly 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $102.11, a drop of 17% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ARE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ARE

