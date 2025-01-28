Alerus: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Alerus Financial Corporation (ALRS) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income…

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Alerus Financial Corporation (ALRS) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $3.2 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Grand Forks, North Dakota-based company said it had profit of 13 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 44 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $101.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $72.2 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $21.1 million, or 98 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $222 million.

Alerus shares have climbed roughly 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $20.18, a decrease of 16% in the last 12 months.

