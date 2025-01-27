AGNC Investment: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $122 million.…

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $122 million.

On a per-share basis, the Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had profit of 10 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 37 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 42 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $856 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $115 million, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $150.6 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $863 million, or 93 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $18 million.

AGNC Investment shares have climbed almost 7% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $9.84, climbing slightly in the last 12 months.

