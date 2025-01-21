Agilysys: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) — ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) — Agilysys Inc. (AGYS) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $3.8 million.…

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) — ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) — Agilysys Inc. (AGYS) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $3.8 million.

The Alpharetta, Georgia-based company said it had net income of 14 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 38 cents per share.

The software provider for the lodging and leisure sectors posted revenue of $69.6 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $73 million.

Agilysys expects full-year revenue of $273 million.

Agilysys shares have fallen slightly more than 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $125.90, a climb of 60% in the last 12 months.

