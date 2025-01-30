Adtalem: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Adtalem Global Education Inc. (ATGE) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $75.9…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Adtalem Global Education Inc. (ATGE) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $75.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had profit of $1.98. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.81 per share.

The for-profit education company posted revenue of $447.7 million in the period.

Adtalem expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.10 to $6.30 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.73 billion to $1.76 billion.

Adtalem shares have increased 13% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $102.42, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ATGE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ATGE

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.