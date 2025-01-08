Acuity Brands: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Acuity Brands Inc. (AYI) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $106.7 million. The…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Acuity Brands Inc. (AYI) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $106.7 million.

The Atlanta-based company said it had profit of $3.35 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.97 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.89 per share.

The lighting maker posted revenue of $951.6 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $952 million.

Acuity Brands shares have risen 4% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 49% in the last 12 months.

