ACNB: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (AP) — GETTYSBURG, Pa. (AP) — ACNB Corp. (ACNB) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $6.6 million.

The bank, based in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, said it had earnings of 77 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $33.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $26.9 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $31.8 million, or $3.73 per share. Revenue was reported as $108.3 million.

ACNB shares have fallen 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $39.37, a drop of 15% in the last 12 months.

