Accolade: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Accolade, Inc. (ACCD) on Friday reported a loss of $121.3 million in its fiscal…

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Accolade, Inc. (ACCD) on Friday reported a loss of $121.3 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had a loss of $1.50. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 30 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 31 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $105.1 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $106 million.

Accolade shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 54% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ACCD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ACCD

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.